BitNewChain (BTN) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.67 Million

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One BitNewChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and ZB.COM. During the last week, BitNewChain has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. BitNewChain has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $6.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitNewChain Coin Profile

BTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. The official website for BitNewChain is www.btn.org. BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitNewChain Coin Trading

BitNewChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitNewChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitNewChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

