Bitradio (BRO) Price Reaches $0.0115 on Top Exchanges

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $95,318.00 and $63.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008497 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00001033 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000374 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,258,093 coins and its circulating supply is 8,258,088 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io.

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.