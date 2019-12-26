BitTube (TUBE) Price Hits $0.0097 on Major Exchanges

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. BitTube has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $33,598.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitTube has traded 29.1% higher against the dollar. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00625913 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003613 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001750 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 223,948,408 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp.

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, TradeOgre, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

