bitUSD Hits Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million (BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One bitUSD token can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00006712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. During the last week, bitUSD has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. bitUSD has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $1,436.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get bitUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00182797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.01232349 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026022 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00119036 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitUSD Profile

bitUSD was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,728,510 tokens. bitUSD’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares. bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD.

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.