BitWhite Achieves Market Capitalization of $22,110.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $22,110.00 and $13,738.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, BitFlip, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. During the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00035143 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000265 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About BitWhite

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitWhite

BitWhite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange and BitFlip. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

