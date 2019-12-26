BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Up 42.5% in December

BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the November 28th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BK Technologies stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of BK Technologies worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of BKTI stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $3.21. 3,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,389. BK Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $4.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

