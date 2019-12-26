BlackCoin Hits One Day Volume of $14,948.00 (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, Bleutrade and Tux Exchange. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $14,948.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00021984 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005871 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,678,597 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittylicious, Bittrex, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, Upbit, CoinEgg, Tux Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

