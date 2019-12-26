Blakecoin Tops One Day Volume of $1.00 (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Blakecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. During the last week, Blakecoin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Blakecoin has a total market cap of $13,956.00 and $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,233.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.01752684 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.19 or 0.02647332 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00558479 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011612 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00628078 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00063378 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00023106 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00384105 BTC.

About Blakecoin

Blakecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 24,155,241 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

