BlitzPredict Trading Up 14% Over Last Week (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One BlitzPredict token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Cryptopia. BlitzPredict has a market capitalization of $133,036.00 and $144.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded up 14% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004685 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001300 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007911 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000834 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052569 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About BlitzPredict

XBP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,601,088 tokens. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io. The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict.

BlitzPredict Token Trading

BlitzPredict can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPredict should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

