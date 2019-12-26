BLOCKv Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. BLOCKv has a market cap of $4.41 million and $480.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and Upbit. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00182368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.01211130 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025832 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00118263 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io.

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, IDEX, Upbit, Tidex, Bancor Network, Bittrex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

