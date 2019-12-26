Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Short Interest Update

Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 735.7% from the November 28th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDR traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.70. 6,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,361. Blonder Tongue Labs has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.51.

Blonder Tongue Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter.

About Blonder Tongue Labs

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices.

