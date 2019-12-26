Bohai Pharmaceuticals Group (OTCMKTS:BOPH) and FibroGen (OTCMKTS:FGEN) Financial Comparison

Bohai Pharmaceuticals Group (OTCMKTS:BOPH) and FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.7% of FibroGen shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of FibroGen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bohai Pharmaceuticals Group and FibroGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bohai Pharmaceuticals Group N/A N/A N/A FibroGen 11.81% 7.33% 4.81%

Volatility and Risk

Bohai Pharmaceuticals Group has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FibroGen has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bohai Pharmaceuticals Group and FibroGen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bohai Pharmaceuticals Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FibroGen $212.96 million 19.15 -$86.42 million ($1.03) -45.38

Bohai Pharmaceuticals Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FibroGen.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bohai Pharmaceuticals Group and FibroGen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bohai Pharmaceuticals Group 0 0 0 0 N/A FibroGen 0 2 3 0 2.60

FibroGen has a consensus target price of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.95%. Given FibroGen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FibroGen is more favorable than Bohai Pharmaceuticals Group.

Summary

FibroGen beats Bohai Pharmaceuticals Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bohai Pharmaceuticals Group

Bohai Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. engages in the production, manufacture, and distribution of herbal pharmaceuticals based on traditional Chinese medicine. Its products include lung nourishing syrup, tongbi capsules, tongbi tablets, zhuangyuanshenhailong medicinal wine, bazhenyimu cream, fangfengtongsheng granule, and zhengxintai capsules. The company was founded on January 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Yantai, China.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes. The company is also developing Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and diabetic kidney disease, as well as Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

