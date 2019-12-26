Bolivarcoin (BOLI) Price Hits $0.0055 on Major Exchanges

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Bolivarcoin has a market cap of $76,799.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bolivarcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, Bolivarcoin has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000090 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bolivarcoin Coin Profile

BOLI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2015. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 14,042,895 coins. Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bolivarcoin’s official website is bolicoin.com.

Buying and Selling Bolivarcoin

Bolivarcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bolivarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bolivarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

