BOLT Price Tops $0.0070 (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. One BOLT token can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and BitMax. During the last seven days, BOLT has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. BOLT has a total market cap of $2.89 million and $1.25 million worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00183022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.01230420 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00118897 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BOLT Token Profile

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,840,355 tokens. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global.

Buying and Selling BOLT

BOLT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

