BOMB Reaches Market Cap of $676,316.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One BOMB token can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00009645 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. BOMB has a market cap of $676,316.00 and $36,335.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00062209 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00083942 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000823 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00074409 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,355.21 or 0.99912358 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002127 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 955,406 tokens and its circulating supply is 954,618 tokens. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken.

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

