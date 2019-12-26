BOScoin Achieves Market Cap of $4.61 Million (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges including GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and $377,792.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,186,277,025 coins and its circulating supply is 865,316,657 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

