Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) Short Interest Update

Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the November 28th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BWL.A traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.78. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050. Bowl America has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48.

Bowl America (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from Bowl America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Bowl America Incorporated is engaged in the entertainment business. The Company is engaged in the operation of bowling centers, with food and beverage service in each center. As of July 3, 2016, the Company and its subsidiaries operated 18 bowling centers, including 10 centers located in metropolitan Washington, District of Columbia; one center in metropolitan Baltimore, Maryland; four centers in metropolitan Richmond, Virginia, and three centers in metropolitan Jacksonville, Florida.

