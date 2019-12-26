Bread 1-Day Volume Tops $894,659.00 (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 25th. During the last seven days, Bread has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Bread has a total market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $894,659.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00003328 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, Cobinhood and Tokenomy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00182270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.01185280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024656 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00120635 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread launched on December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cobinhood, IDEX, Binance, OKEx and Tokenomy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

