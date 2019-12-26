Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Short Interest Update

Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 471.4% from the November 28th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of BWEN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.69. 45,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,892. Broadwind Energy has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $27.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Broadwind Energy alerts:

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. Analysts predict that Broadwind Energy will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Broadwind Energy by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 407,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 219,989 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadwind Energy by 139.4% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 192,208 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Broadwind Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Broadwind Energy during the second quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadwind Energy by 41.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 159,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.