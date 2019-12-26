Brokerages Anticipate Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will post $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.67. Aramark posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Aramark had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

NYSE ARMK opened at $43.68 on Thursday. Aramark has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $45.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $9,939,747.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,097,645.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John J. Zillmer acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,493,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,030 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,960.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Aramark by 18.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

