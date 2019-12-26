Brokerages Anticipate BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts predict that BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) will report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.64. BWX Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $55.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

NYSE BWXT traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $63.10. 178,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,111. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.14 and a fifty-two week high of $64.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Also, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,600 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $97,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,676.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $213,622. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 355.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

