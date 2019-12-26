Brokerages Anticipate FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. FS KKR Capital posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.44 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 9.01%.

FSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 7,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $42,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $100,278.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $217,110 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,314,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,021. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 89.41%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

