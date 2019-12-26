Brokerages Anticipate NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.88 Million

Brokerages expect NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) to post $50.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.40 million and the lowest is $48.30 million. NexPoint Residential Trust reported sales of $39.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $182.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $179.70 million to $184.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $216.55 million, with estimates ranging from $202.25 million to $230.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $4.34. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 63.01% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $46.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.78 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 69,146 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $43.15 on Thursday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average is $45.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.51%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

