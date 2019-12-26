Brokerages Anticipate Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $781.67 Million

Brokerages forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) will report $781.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $759.34 million to $804.00 million. Park Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $686.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.64). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.27 million.

PK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

NYSE PK opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.00. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.81%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,984,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737,796 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,308,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,863 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 436.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,435,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,779 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 39.8% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,036,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,335,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,000 shares during the period.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

