Brokerages Anticipate Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) to Post $1.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) to announce earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $1.03. Welltower reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Welltower.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,909,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,232,177,000 after buying an additional 1,565,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,193,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,358,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Welltower by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,933,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,794,000 after purchasing an additional 532,774 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,084,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,126,703,000 after purchasing an additional 548,699 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,842,000 after purchasing an additional 596,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,991. Welltower has a one year low of $66.82 and a one year high of $93.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.15.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welltower (WELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.