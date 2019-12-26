Brokerages Expect AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) to announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. AppFolio reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AppFolio.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.08 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

APPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.53.

NASDAQ APPF traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.75. 1,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.75. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.95 and a beta of 1.20. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $54.51 and a 1-year high of $116.98.

In related news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 3,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $365,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $482,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,517 shares of company stock worth $2,752,311. Company insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth about $4,105,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 42.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppFolio (APPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.