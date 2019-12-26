Brokerages Expect Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Briggs & Stratton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.09). Briggs & Stratton posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 155%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Briggs & Stratton.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.14 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Briggs & Stratton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Briggs & Stratton by 68.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Briggs & Stratton by 14.4% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 53.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BGG opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $238.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.17. Briggs & Stratton has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Briggs & Stratton’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.50%.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

