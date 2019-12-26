Brokerages Expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Cinemark reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 258.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $821.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.69 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Macquarie set a $42.00 target price on Cinemark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.91. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $43.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 537.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cinemark by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

