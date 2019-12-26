Brokerages Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

EPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

Shares of NYSE EPC traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.03. The stock had a trading volume of 13,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 54.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 16.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.