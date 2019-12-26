Brokerages Expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Inter Parfums also posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.18 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $72.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $58.50 and a one year high of $81.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 64.33%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $80,209.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,919.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $166,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,125. Corporate insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 97.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas

