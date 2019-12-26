Brokerages Expect Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Royal Dutch Shell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.18. Royal Dutch Shell reported earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Dutch Shell will report full year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Royal Dutch Shell.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $89.54 billion during the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.51%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RDS.A. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. ABN Amro lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at $58.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of $54.56 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

