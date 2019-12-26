Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.76.

Several brokerages recently commented on BURBY. Zacks Investment Research cut Burberry Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of BURBY opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.06. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $29.55.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.13. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

