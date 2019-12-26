Burst 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $22,931.00 (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Burst has a total market cap of $8.47 million and $22,931.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Burst has traded up 14% against the dollar. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Coinroom, Bittrex and C-CEX.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,076,054,313 coins. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Burst

Burst can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Poloniex, C-CEX, Bittrex, Livecoin and Coinroom. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

