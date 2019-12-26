BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Market Cap Reaches $289,133.00

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 98.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. BUZZCoin has a market cap of $289,133.00 and $12.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24, CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last week, BUZZCoin has traded 102.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 51.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin Coin Profile

BUZZ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

