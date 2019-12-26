Bytom Trading Down 3.4% This Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Bytom has a total market cap of $66.23 million and $5.24 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bytom has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0661 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, BitMart, OKEx and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00557630 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009020 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000498 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io.

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, CoinEx, CoinEgg, Gate.io, OKEx, Cryptopia, OTCBTC, CoinTiger, LBank, Kucoin, RightBTC, BigONE, Huobi, HitBTC, Neraex, BitMart, Bibox, ZB.COM and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.