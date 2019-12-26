CaixaPay Reaches Market Capitalization of $74,343.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $74,343.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, BTC-Alpha and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00183027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.51 or 0.01225627 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00118848 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com.

CaixaPay Coin Trading

CaixaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinBene and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

