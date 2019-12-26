Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$58.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial set a C$63.00 price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$53.00 to C$55.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$53.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.43, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$43.03 and a 1-year high of C$56.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$52.53.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

