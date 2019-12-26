Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) Short Interest Update

Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the November 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canterbury Park by 3,352.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 34,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canterbury Park by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Canterbury Park by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 215,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Canterbury Park by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 442,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

CPHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Canterbury Park from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Canterbury Park from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

CPHC traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $12.42. 686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226. The company has a market cap of $57.45 million, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.58. Canterbury Park has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 5.60%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

About Canterbury Park

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

