Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Neutral Rating for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $970.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Francois Lebel sold 6,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $56,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 144,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 192,846 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 520.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 177,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 148,575 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 112,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 85,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.