CanYaCoin (CAN) One Day Volume Hits $545.00

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. In the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CanYaCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, Bancor Network, Cryptopia and Kucoin. CanYaCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $545.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CanYaCoin Profile

CanYaCoin is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,223,036 tokens. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CanYaCoin’s official message board is medium.com/canyacoin. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io.

CanYaCoin Token Trading

CanYaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDAX, Bancor Network, Lykke Exchange and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

