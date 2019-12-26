Cappasity (CAPP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $59,729.00

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, Cappasity has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. Cappasity has a total market cap of $525,943.00 and $59,729.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cappasity token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, IDAX, Cryptopia and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cappasity Profile

Cappasity (CAPP) is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,151,696 tokens. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cappasity

Cappasity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Kucoin, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

