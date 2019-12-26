Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPRI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $37.53 on Thursday. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.27.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 98.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Capri by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.