Capricoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $17,337.00 (CPC)

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. In the last seven days, Capricoin has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. Capricoin has a market cap of $48,437.00 and approximately $17,337.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Capricoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Capricoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000422 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Capricoin Coin Profile

Capricoin (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. The official website for Capricoin is capricoin.org. Capricoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/CPC. Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Capricoin

Capricoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Capricoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Capricoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Capricoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Capricoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Capricoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.