Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Short Interest Up 345.4% in December

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 298,400 shares, a growth of 345.4% from the November 28th total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAPR traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.20. 135,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,665. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.64. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $8.85.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 660.66% and a negative return on equity of 264.61%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

