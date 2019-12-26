Carry (CRE) One Day Volume Tops $1.27 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Carry token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. Carry has a total market capitalization of $7.00 million and $1.27 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $425.32 or 0.05900255 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029751 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001911 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024185 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 4,094,930,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,171,875,490 tokens. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol.

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

