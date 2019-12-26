Cashaa One Day Trading Volume Reaches $17.00 (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, Cashaa has traded 40.2% higher against the dollar. Cashaa has a market cap of $4.05 million and $17.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cashaa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, TOPBTC, Exrates and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00182797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.01232349 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026022 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00119036 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa launched on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX, TOPBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

