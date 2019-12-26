CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:CBAT) Short Interest Down 25.5% in December

CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:CBAT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the November 28th total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CBAK Energy Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:CBAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 530,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.67% of CBAK Energy Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 27,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,061. CBAK Energy Technology has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative net margin of 39.75% and a negative return on equity of 204.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 million for the quarter.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in the People's Republic of China, Europe, South Korea, and Israel. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

