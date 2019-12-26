Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $236.98 Million

Brokerages expect that Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) will announce sales of $236.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $230.67 million and the highest is $242.20 million. Centennial Resource Development posted sales of $222.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year sales of $924.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $919.00 million to $930.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $985.82 million, with estimates ranging from $902.80 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $229.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.08%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDEV. TD Securities cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.09.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Steven J. Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,182.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark G. Papa bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,099,530.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 190,500 shares of company stock worth $642,680 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 42,368.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,200,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219,541 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 424.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,688,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 17.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,578,216 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,223,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,724,000 after buying an additional 689,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at $5,066,000.

Shares of CDEV opened at $4.51 on Thursday. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $14.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

