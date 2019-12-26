Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $236.98 Million

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019 // No Comments

Brokerages expect that Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) will announce sales of $236.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $230.67 million and the highest is $242.20 million. Centennial Resource Development posted sales of $222.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year sales of $924.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $919.00 million to $930.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $985.82 million, with estimates ranging from $902.80 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $229.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.08%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDEV. TD Securities cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.09.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Steven J. Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,182.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark G. Papa bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,099,530.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 190,500 shares of company stock worth $642,680 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 42,368.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,200,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219,541 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 424.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,688,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 17.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,578,216 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,223,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,724,000 after buying an additional 689,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at $5,066,000.

Shares of CDEV opened at $4.51 on Thursday. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $14.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply