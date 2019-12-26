Centrality (CENNZ) Price Reaches $0.0969 on Top Exchanges

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, Centrality has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One Centrality token can currently be purchased for about $0.0969 or 0.00001338 BTC on popular exchanges including UEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Centrality has a market cap of $103.66 million and approximately $186,312.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centrality alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00182368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.01211130 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025832 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00118263 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,069,442,193 tokens. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.