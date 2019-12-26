ChainX One Day Trading Volume Hits $448,216.00 (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.61 or 0.00022189 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $4.96 million and approximately $448,216.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00183115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.01227818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00118904 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 3,078,750 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org.

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

